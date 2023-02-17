After Michigan State University mass shooting, Vestal Police bring back gun violence presentations

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department is hosting another Active Shooter Preparedness drill next week.

The police department held several preparedness sessions in Summer 2022 in wake of the shootings at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. However, another mass shooting at Michigan State University, which left three people dead, kept the training sessions relevant.

“Research has shown that many mass shootings, or active attack events, are over before the police arrive,” the Vestal Police Department said in a news release. “Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives.”

The department said the presentation, like the ones held in the past, will provide attendees with some history of attacks and the science of how people behave in high-stress situations.

The training session is on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kirkwood Town Hall at 70 Crescent Dr. in Kirkwood. You’ll need to be at least 18-year-old to attend. You can email marykay@townofkirkwood.org or call 607-775-1370 to register. Attendance will be limited to the first 50 people who register.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 72 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023.

Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno said it’s unfortunate that these presentations remain timely.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.