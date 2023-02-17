Binghamton women’s lacrosse takes down Pitt 11-5 in home opener

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats scored six unanswered goals in the second half of their home opener to take down the Pitt Panthers Thursday afternoon.

Kristen Scheidel put the Bearcats on the board first less than two minutes into the game. Tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, Scheidel scored her second goal of the game to put Binghamton back in front, 3-2. After a Pittsburgh goal tied the game at 3-3, Binghamton got a key goal from Carroll late in the second quarter on a man advantage to take a 4-3 lead into the half.

In the second half, Pittsburgh rallied to tie the score at 5-5. Carroll scored midway through the fourth quarter to put Binghamton back in front, 6-5. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Murphy scored two goals, putting Binghamton in front 8-5. Muscolino, Meli, and Newman would all score insurance goals in the fourth quarter to cap off a signature win for the Bearcats program

