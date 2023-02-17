Broome County Health Department looks to familiarize Narcan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County Health Department is aiming to familiarize the use of Narcan within the Southern Tier community.

Narcan is a drug that helps reverse opioid effects. The FDA is recommending that Narcan become available over the counter, making it more readily available to consumers.

The drug is not available over the counter in Broome County, but health officials would be in favor of the change.

“As much Narcan as we can get in our community will definitely help,” said Marissa Knapp, Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Broome County. “I always like to say, the only thing Narcan is going to do is save a life.”

Knapp also hopes to normalize the use of Narcan so community members will know how to act in an urgent situation.

“Through the last several years more and more civilians carry Narcan,” said Knapp. “We want to normalize Narcan just like you might be trained in how to use an AED, how you might be trained in doing the Heimlich maneuver or in CPR. We want the same for Narcan.”

Narcan kits come with two spray bottles, directions on how to use the device, gloves, and a mask. Knapp went on to say that training can be administered quickly, lasting as short as five minutes.

Furthering the importance, Broome County saw a total of 80 fatal overdoses this past year, the most since they began tracking the statistic.

Places, where you can find Narcan locally, are Truth Pharm, Addiction Center of Broome County, Helio Health, Southern Tier Aids Program, and United Health Services. For more information regarding other substance-related issues, you can visit gobroomecounty.com/boac/help-is-available.

