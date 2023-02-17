CDC report shows growing trend of worsening mental health among teenage girls

(WBNG) -- This week, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, released a report that showed a concerning increase in sadness and exposure to violence among teenage girls.

The report said girls are experiencing extremely high levels of mental distress, violence and substance use. The data was collected in Fall 2021 since the start of the pandemic.

Director of Psychiatric Services Nicole Mullen at Guthrie Hospital said one of the main reasons for this is due to a loss of interpersonal connections. Mullen said COVID-19 and self-isolation was also detrimental to people’s help.

She said negativity posted on social media also plays into the issue. Mullen said young people are too tuned into social media and have difficulty vetting it out of their lives.

The CDC also noticed an increasing trend of sadness and depression among LGBTQ+ youth.

You can read the published report here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.