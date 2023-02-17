Chenango Valley High School theatre presents ‘Freaky Friday’

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- You may remember the Disney movie “Freaky Friday” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan which they switch lives for a day.

The Chenango Valley High School Theatre Guild is bringing a version of Freak Friday to the stage on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. There will also be a showing on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students and seniors. You can get your tickets at the district’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3
Man arrested after trying to smother, threatening to shoot his girlfriend
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
School bus goes off road in Endwell

Latest News

Chenango Valley High School theatre presents 'Freaky Friday'
Chenango Valley High School theatre presents 'Freaky Friday'
Lawyers on Call: Firearms
Lawyers on Call: Firearms
Lawyers on Call: Firearms
‘Project Linus’ helping children by providing blankets