Chenango Valley High School theatre presents ‘Freaky Friday’

(WBNG) -- You may remember the Disney movie “Freaky Friday” with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan which they switch lives for a day.

The Chenango Valley High School Theatre Guild is bringing a version of Freak Friday to the stage on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. There will also be a showing on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, students and seniors. You can get your tickets at the district’s website.

