Cold retreats once again

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tonight: Lake flakes fade. Colder than recent nights, but seasonable. Low: 15-20

Saturday: Sun and high clouds. 38-43

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24-28

Forecast Discussion:

Lake snow showers are also expected, but no significant accumulations are forecast. It will be seasonably cold with lows in the teens to around 20.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday. Next Monday brings a chance of some rain showers. Highs Saturday will be near 40 and Sunday the mid 40s. 40s are likely to remain Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

Next Wednesday night or Thursday could see some icy precipitation given the latest information. We’ll keep an eye on this and always bring you the latest.

