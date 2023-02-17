Local cannabis Dispensary to open in Ithaca

A marijuana plant leaf.
A marijuana plant leaf.(Pexels)
By Dane Richardson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - A local cannabis dispensary will be opening in the Ithaca commons later this year.

The dispensary will be located at 119 E. State St., the same location as the old Trader K’s. William Jane Dispensary Company is opening the location, led by owner William Durham.

This will be the company’s first dispensary, despite having a license in Binghamton. Durham currently runs an online site that accepts pre-paid orders. As far as selecting the location, it was a fairly easy choice for Durham.

“The cannabis world is pretty big, but Ithaca has always been known for cannabis,” said owner William Durham. The commons is a place where a lot of people enjoy cannabis and have fun.”

The dispensary will be opened in approximately three to six weeks and plans to hold a pop-up sometime soon. Hours for the dispensary are to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
School bus goes off road in Endwell
Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3

Latest News

Narcan Nasal Spray
Broome County Health Department looks to familiarize Narcan
Binghamton University students tabling at The Union today, February 16.
BU Turkish students table for earthquake, hand out native goods
Binghamton University students celebrate ‘Random Acts of Kindness Week’
Binghamton University students celebrate ‘Random Acts of Kindness Week’
Here’s how to protect yourself from bears this spring