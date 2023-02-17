Local cannabis Dispensary to open in Ithaca

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - A local cannabis dispensary will be opening in the Ithaca commons later this year.

The dispensary will be located at 119 E. State St., the same location as the old Trader K’s. William Jane Dispensary Company is opening the location, led by owner William Durham.

This will be the company’s first dispensary, despite having a license in Binghamton. Durham currently runs an online site that accepts pre-paid orders. As far as selecting the location, it was a fairly easy choice for Durham.

“The cannabis world is pretty big, but Ithaca has always been known for cannabis,” said owner William Durham. The commons is a place where a lot of people enjoy cannabis and have fun.”

The dispensary will be opened in approximately three to six weeks and plans to hold a pop-up sometime soon. Hours for the dispensary are to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.