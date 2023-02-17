Maddi Trisket - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In high school sports, teams are constantly evolving.

Year to year, players graduate and younger ones step in and with that change in personnel, many times athletes need to adjust their playing style to fit alongside those new faces.

For Chenango Valley senior forward Maddi Trisket, she’s had to go from playing out on the perimeter as a junior, to now being the team’s low post player after the squad graduated a group of seniors.

“I think that was my trouble in the beginning of the year. I was doing a lot of the things a guard would do. But I think I’m using my size to my advantage now so I’m happy with it,” said Trisket.

“We bumped her inside to use her as a post player. Up until then she was predominantly a guard but a very physical guard. So she’s embraced the role very nicely as far as what’s best for the team and it’s worked out really well for us,” explained Chenango Valley head coach Ryan Hayes.

That size advantage has paid off this season, as she’s nearly averaging a double double with 11 points and 8 rebounds per game.

“There’s only so many of those in the league as far as she can elevate, get off the floor but also grind you,” said Hayes.

“Rebounds. She is a beast down in the post. She will go crazy. She’s just very, very strong,” said Chenango Valley senior guard Tessa McEnaney.

While a lot has changed for the Warriors since last season, there’s one face on the sidelines that’s remained constant. She’s called “Little Maddi” and it was a gift from Maddie Hayes to Trisket during last season.

“She got me this cheap doll at CVS that looked like me and then she dressed it up in my flame shorts and my practice jersey. And then brought it to the game and we’ve had it ever since,” said Trisket.

“It was so funny, and we brought her to every single game and went to the arena with us last year and it’s the tradition that’s held on,” said McEnaney.

Having that support from their mascot is one small reason the team finished with a 15-3 record.

Now with the regular season wrapped up sectionals are approaching and last year the Warriors made it to the section final but lost.

This season, she knows they’re capable of reversing that result.

“It’d be nice to make it back to the arena and play in sectionals again. I just want to play as hard as we can. I know that if we can we can win anything,” said Trisket.

That’s one change that Maddi is counting on.

