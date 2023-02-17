Man who fractured woman’s jaw in domestic dispute gets prison time

(AP)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that an Endicott man has pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony.

The office said Jeremy, J. Griffin, 48, admitted that he struck a 32-year-old woman in the face during an argument at an apartment on East Main Street in Endicott on Aug. 19, 2022. He fractured her jaw. He was also in violation of a court order of protection prohibiting him from contact with the victim.

Griffin has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993. He will be sentenced to four years in New York State prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

“Domestic abuse can occur in all corners of society,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney‘s Office will continue to fight for the victims of domestic violence.”

Endicott Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3
Man arrested after trying to smother, threatening to shoot his girlfriend
Satan Club Flyer
Maine-Endwell students given ‘Satan Club’ flyers, district responds
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans

Latest News

After Michigan State University mass shooting, Vestal Police bring back gun violence presentations
Maddi Trisket - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
There’s an uproar among parents in the Maine-Endwell School District as Homer Brink Elementary...
There’s an uproar among parents in the Maine-Endwell School District as Homer Brink Elementary students were sent home with ‘Satan Club’ flyers Thursday.
Satan Club Flyer
Maine-Endwell students given ‘Satan Club’ flyers, district responds