Man who fractured woman’s jaw in domestic dispute gets prison time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that an Endicott man has pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony.

The office said Jeremy, J. Griffin, 48, admitted that he struck a 32-year-old woman in the face during an argument at an apartment on East Main Street in Endicott on Aug. 19, 2022. He fractured her jaw. He was also in violation of a court order of protection prohibiting him from contact with the victim.

Griffin has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993. He will be sentenced to four years in New York State prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

“Domestic abuse can occur in all corners of society,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney‘s Office will continue to fight for the victims of domestic violence.”

Endicott Police investigated the case.

