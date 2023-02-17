Tioga ASAP seeks new representatives

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga Advocacy, Support, and Prevention Coalition is in search of youth representatives, a media representative and a healthcare representative.

The youth representative is a volunteer position for a local student interested in gaining experience in event planning, marketing and public speaking. The volunteer hours can count toward any hours needed at school and can help bolster a student’s resume.

The Prevention Team Lead for Tioga ASAP Grace Merrill said this position is designed to help the youth have a say in events going on in the community.

“We really want to see a more youth lead mini coalition that the youth take charge of so that they have a say in their community,” said Merrill.

Tioga ASAP is looking for a media representative to connect them with members of the media, help with marketing and help destigmatize language used when talking about substance abuse.

The healthcare representative is sought out to help get products like lockboxes for medications and tools for drug disposal available for free in doctor’s offices.

If interested in learning more about any of these positions you can reach out to Tioga ASAP by email at tiogaasap@gmail.com or by messaging their Facebook page.

