United Way of Broome County to give public the opportunity to speak on econonmy, health access, more

(WBNG) -- At the end of February, the United Way of Broome County will host a Community Conversation at the Southern Tier Community Center.

The event will take place on Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. The goal of this event is to have community members share their thoughts on economic mobility, health access and childhood and youth success in Broome County.

The United Way of Broome County Director of Initiatives & Planning Lindsey Mott said that these conversations are part of a series they have held throughout the last few years, with the latest starting in 2022.

Mott said that these conversations have been held at different locations across the county, with the Southern Tier Community Center as the next stop. If you plan on attending, Mott said that it would be best to register ahead of time, so they can order the correct amount of food.

Those attending will get a $15 Visa gift card for attendees 18 years or older.

If interested in registering, you can call the United Way of Broome County at (607) 240-2007, or by going to their website.

