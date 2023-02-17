Winter returns

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Some ice possible. .10-.25″ rain, 0-1″ snow 70%

Temperatures fall through the 30s. (28-38) Winds S becoming NW 15-20 G35 mph

A strong cold front will come through this morning with clouds, rain and gusty winds. There could be a rumble of thunder.

Rain showers change to snow showers as temperatures fall through the 30s into the 20s. We’ll have snow showers

tonight with seasonable temperatures in the teens.

Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be cold Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday night. Temperatures climb into the 40s Sunday.

A series of lows/fronts will give us mostly cloudy skies with rain showers Monday, mixed showers Tuesday, Wednesday

and Thursday.

