Binghamton men’s basketball can’t keep up with UMass Lowell, drop road contest 84-70

LOWELL, M.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s basketball team was outscored by eight points in the second half as they lost to UMass Lowell 84-70 on the road on Saturday. The loss snaps a three game winning streak for the Bearcats.

In the loss, Dan Petcash poured in 21 points with 4 rebounds, as he went 4-7 from beyond the arc. Petcash, Armon Harried, Jacob Falko, and Ogheneyole Akuwovo were the four Binghamton players who scored in double figures.

For UMass Lowell, Allin Blunt scored 21 points on 6-12 shooting while Ayinde Hikim added 18 on 7-16 from the field.

With the loss, Binghamton falls to third place in the America East, behind UMass Lowell who is now in second.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll travel to play first-place Vermont on Wednesday with tip-off at 7 p.m. in Burlington.

