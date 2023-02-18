Binghamton men’s basketball can’t keep up with UMass Lowell, drop road contest 84-70

Binghamton guard Matt Solomon (30) brings the ball upcourt in the first half of an NCAA men's...
Binghamton guard Matt Solomon (30) brings the ball upcourt in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against Loyola Maryland on November 30, 2022.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, M.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s basketball team was outscored by eight points in the second half as they lost to UMass Lowell 84-70 on the road on Saturday. The loss snaps a three game winning streak for the Bearcats.

In the loss, Dan Petcash poured in 21 points with 4 rebounds, as he went 4-7 from beyond the arc. Petcash, Armon Harried, Jacob Falko, and Ogheneyole Akuwovo were the four Binghamton players who scored in double figures.

For UMass Lowell, Allin Blunt scored 21 points on 6-12 shooting while Ayinde Hikim added 18 on 7-16 from the field.

With the loss, Binghamton falls to third place in the America East, behind UMass Lowell who is now in second.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll travel to play first-place Vermont on Wednesday with tip-off at 7 p.m. in Burlington.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satan Club Flyer
Maine-Endwell students given ‘Satan Club’ flyers, district responds
Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Fatal Crash in Colesville
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Colesville
A marijuana plant leaf.
Cannabis dispensary to open in Ithaca
Man who fractured woman’s jaw in domestic dispute gets prison time

Latest News

Binghamton sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman (44) drives to the basket during her team's loss...
Binghamton women’s basketball drops Senior Day matchup to UMass Lowell 62-55
Horseheads defeats Johnson City to win STAC girls’ basketball title
Ithaca boys’ basketball outlasts Union-Endicott to win STAC championship
-
Horseheads defeats Johnson City to win STAC girls’ basketball title