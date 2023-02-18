Binghamton women’s basketball drops Senior Day matchup to UMass Lowell 62-55

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team lost 62-55 to UMass Lowell on Senior Day. The Bearcats entered the game on a two game losing streak and couldn’t snap it against the last-place River Hawks.

Binghamton was led by Clare Traeger who finished with a team-high 12 points and 8 rebounds. Genevieve Coleman was the other scorer in double figures for the Bearcats as she added 11 points.

“I hate that we didn’t win on their Senior Night because they’re amazing young women. The minute they stepped on campus they changed this community in a great way. Just really proud that I’ve been able to coach them because they’ve given so much,” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

For UMass Lowell, Jaini Edmonds led the way as she poured in a game-high 17 points while also having 5 rebounds.

This loss drops Binghamton to 6-8 in conference play and into sixth place in the America East.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll host Vermont on Wednesday with tip-off at 7 p.m. at the Events Center.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.