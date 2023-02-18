Cloudy end to weekend

Tonight: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Low: 23-30.

Sunday: Cloudy but mild. High: 37-44.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a few showers. High: 44. Low: 25.

Wednesday: Mixed showers and cooler. High: 38. Low: 31.

Thursday: Freezing rain in the morning. Mild. High: 49. Low: 18.

Friday: Cloudy and much cooler. High: 35. Low: 15.

Saturday: Mixed showers. High: 37. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will slowly build in during the night, but we will remain dry. Lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy, but mild, with highs reaching into the mid-40s. Clouds will remain Sunday night, allowing temperatures to only fall into the low-30s.

Rain showers arrive Monday, with highs in the mid-40s. Some clearing will occur Tuesday, but some early rain showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the mid-40s. Cooler air arrives on Wednesday, with mixed showers.

Those mixed showers will switch over to some freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will lead to very slippery conditions. Ice accumulations at this time are looking between .1-.2″. Thursday will see temperatures climb to near 50 as warmer air moves on in.

The mild air doesn’t stick around as a cold front passes during Thursday afternoon, leading to overnight lows Thursday in the mid-teens. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-30s under cloudy skies.

Saturday will feature another chance of some mixed showers with a risk of some freezing rain. Highs will reach the upper-30s.

