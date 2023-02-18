Crash into telephone pole closes part of Route 26 in Town of Maine

By WBNG Staff
Feb. 18, 2023
MAINE (WBNG) -- Crews responded to a crash with injuries along the State Route 26 just south of Flint Road in the Town of Maine.

Broome County Dispatch said the call came in at 3 p.m. Saturday after a car ran into a telephone pole. New York State police responded to the scene.

According to 511NY, State Route 26 is closed northbound at Hardy Road. Traffic northbound is being diverted onto Hardy Road to East Maine Road, to Arbutus Road to Airport Road, to Knapp Road to Flint Road and in reverse for southbound traffic.

12 News crew on the scene was told the road will not be open for another four hours.

More information on the road closure and traffic updates can be found here.

