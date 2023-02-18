Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Colesville

Fatal Crash in Colesville
Fatal Crash in Colesville(WBNG)
By Scott Sasina
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Town of Colesville (WBNG) -- Emergency crews were called to Route 7 in Colesville Friday night for reports of a fatal crash.

Around 6:30 pm, 511NY reported all lanes were blocked on Route 7 near Belden Manor Road due to a crash with a fatality. The scene has since been cleared and Route 7 is back open.

A 12 News crew at the scene saw several emergency vehicles, including New York State Police and Colesville Ambulance.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information comes into the newsroom.

