Homer Brink Elementary’s ‘After School Satan Club’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Superintendent of the Maine-Endwell School District, Jason Van Fossen, said they are not surprised that parents and families were upset to hear about the After School Satan Club being brought to homer brink elementary.

He says parents need to understand all the factors that went into the decision. “The district was put in a very difficult situation,” said Van Fossen.

The Campaign Director of the After School Satan Club, June Everett, said the club is currently active in six different school districts in the United States. She shared how a parent reached out in December, asking to bring the After School Satan Club to the community in order for their kids to have an alternative if they did not want to send them to the Good News Club.

Everett said in their club, they do not teach about Satanism. However, they do ask their volunteers to think about the seven tenants when they often think of activities.

A lot of the activities in the club center around community projects, making cards for the sick children in the local hospitals, dog tie ropes for local SPCAs and kindness rocks that the kids decorate and distribute throughout the community, Everett said.

Everett said “I want to encourage parents to read more about the After School Satan Club.”

