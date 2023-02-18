Tioga County addresses homelessness, conducts Point-in-Time Count

OWEGO (WBNG) - Less than a month ago, Tioga County conducted its Point-in-Time Count, or PIT Count, to address homelessness numbers.

Though the annual effort happens at the outset of the calendar year, the hope is to make changes 365 days a year for those impacted by homelessness in their day-to-day lives.

As one can imagine, homelessness in a rural area looks different from an urban area. According to Principal Welfare Examiner Kelly Kelley with the Tioga County Department of Social Services, it can be physically harder to spot in public.

“You may not see people like on the streets or on the street corner or in bus stations, things like that because we don’t have bus stations,” said Kelley. “You would see them coming in where they’ve been kicked out or leaving rehabs or things like that with no place to go.”

Executive Director Renee Spear is with Catholic Charities Tompkins Tioga, which operates a women’s housing option over in Apalachin.

Spear went over, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the definition of homeless.

“Out living on the street or in a car or something, which is homeless,” she said. “You could be chronically homeless, which means you’ve been homeless for quite a long time. You can also be homeless if you are living in a substandard type of a house.”

Under this definition, Spear said couch surfing is not considered homeless.

In January, the annual PIT Count was conducted by the county during the night. Kelley went over her department’s numbers.

“We reported eight for that night,” she said. “That’s who we had homeless here that we were housing. You just go out into the community and look where people you think were homeless or that we would have known where people were staying and go from there. We report those numbers.”

An effort led by HUD, it’s used by various agencies and organizations to estimate the numbers of their homeless population with the hopes to lead to funding.

“If you do it during a really cold time of the year, which would be January, then any number of individuals that you find during that time that are homeless are truly homeless,” said Spear. “They are out in the cold, they have nowhere to go.”

“The goal is to get funding into the communities from the HUD PIT Count. It’s difficult because we are smaller. We don’t have the big numbers that a lot of the bigger cities have,” said Kelley.

While a rural area may not have as many resources as an urban area, Kelley and Spear said the communication and partnerships, such as with Social Services and the women’s shelter over in Apalachin, are key to assistance.

“We refer a lot of women and children there and vice versa they refer back if they’re full,” said Kelley. “We communicate daily sometimes on cases, we work hand-in-hand with them.”

When it comes to addressing homelessness in the future within the county, Kelley said they would like to offer a housing option for men to mirror the women’s shelter. There’s no timeline or anything yet, but it’s a least a thought for the county as they recognize the need.

