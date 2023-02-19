Black Bears travel out to Elmira and dominate Mammoth for 4-1 win

Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyler Gjurich holds the puck in the defensive zone in the first...
Binghamton Black Bears forward Tyler Gjurich holds the puck in the defensive zone in the first period of an FPHL game against Port Huron.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears traveled out to Elmira and came away with a dominate win over the Mammoth 4-1 on Saturday night. The win came a day after the Black Bears lost to the first-place Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2.

It was a slow start for both teams as neither side scored in the first period. Then, in the second, Binghamton ran away with the game. Nikita Ivashkin scored two goals and Jacob Walters added another to give the Black Bears a 3-0 lead.

Less than a minute into the third period, Josh Newberg scored for Binghamton to put them up 4-0. Finally, Richard McCartney scored Elmira’s only goal.

Next up for Binghamton, they host the Carolina Thunderbirds next Friday at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

