Vestal continues Bicentennial Celebration with ‘Sweetheart Walk’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Town of Vestal’s bicentennial celebration continued Saturday morning with an event called the “Sweetheart Walk”.

The event was the latest of a variety of events being put on by the town to celebrate 200 years since the town was first established.

At the event, people collected a bookmark at the west end of the Vestal Rail Trail and set off on a half-mile walk. After reaching the half-mile point, walkers received a hole punch in their bookmark before walking back to the start. After completing the full mile walk, participants turned in their bookmarks for a chance at a special prize.

Those who returned their bookmarks were given a Vestal bicentennial candy bar. Inside 5 of the candy bars was a golden ticket. Golden ticket winners were awarded a $100 dollar gift card to a local restaurant.

12 News spoke with the Co-Chair of the Bicentennial Celebration, Andria Kintner, who said it was great to see the community come out for the event.

“Seeing people come out with their families -- today we even have pets out here and everybody is smiling and happy,” said Kintner. “Regardless of the cold weather, it’s just great to see everybody and have a great time.”

The celebration will continue in March with an event Kintner describes as Vestal’s version of Antique’s Roadshow.

The town is also holding online contests that can be entered at their website. The website also includes a calendar of all upcoming events as the Bicentennial Celebration continues throughout the year.

