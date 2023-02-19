Watching for some ice midweek

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 32-37.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 35-44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low: 24-30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a few showers. High: 46. Low: 24.

Wednesday: Mixed showers and cooler. High: 38. Low: 30.

Thursday: Freezing rain in the morning. Mild. High: 45. Low: 21.

Friday: Cloudy and much colder. High: 28. Low: 13.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Low: 25.

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 42. Low: 23.

Forecast Discussion:

A mild and cloudy night, with lows falling into the low-to-mid 30s.

Rain showers arrive on Monday as a weak cold front crosses the region. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will reach into the mid-40s. Lows Monday will fall into the mid-20s with the chance of a few snow showers. Rain showers remain for Tuesday, but it will remain mild, with highs in the mid-40s. Wednesday will have some mixed showers during the afternoon as a warm front moves toward the region. Highs will reach into the upper-30s.

Issues arise Wednesday night into Thursday. Warm air aloft will allow for the risk of freezing rain during the night. Both the European and GFS show agreement in the timing of the storm. What is unknown is the amount of ice, with the GFS and the National Blend showing less icing potential than what the Euro is showing. Freezing rain will continue into Thursday morning, before switching to rain during the afternoon. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Much colder air moves in on Friday, with highs reaching the upper-20s, with the risk of seeing some very gusty winds. The weekend will start a minor warm-up, with Saturday reaching highs in the low-30s, and highs on Sunday reaching the low-40s.

