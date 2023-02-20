2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Binghamton Monday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said the pedestrian was hurt with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Beethoven and Main streets around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles were not hurt. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.

The incident occurs just days after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Colesville.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash into telephone pole closes part of Route 26 in Town of Maine
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
Fatal Crash in Colesville
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Colesville
Homer Blink Elementary School
Homer Brink Elementary’s ‘After School Satan Club’
Golden ticket winners from the "Sweetheart Walk"
Vestal continues Bicentennial Celebration with ‘Sweetheart Walk’

Latest News

2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
Seventh grader Ethan Gomez holds up the hair he will donate to "Wigs for Kids."
7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer charity
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville