2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Binghamton Monday afternoon.
Binghamton Police said the pedestrian was hurt with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Beethoven and Main streets around 2:15 p.m.
Police said the drivers of the vehicles were not hurt. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.
The incident occurs just days after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Colesville.
