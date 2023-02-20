2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A pedestrian was injured in a crash in Binghamton Monday afternoon.

Binghamton Police said the pedestrian was hurt with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Beethoven and Main streets around 2:15 p.m.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles were not hurt. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.

The incident occurs just days after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Colesville.

