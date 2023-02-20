7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer charity

Seventh grader Ethan Gomez holds up the hair he will donate to "Wigs for Kids."
Seventh grader Ethan Gomez holds up the hair he will donate to "Wigs for Kids."(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A seventh-grade student from Binghamton West Middle School is spending President’s Day giving back to an important cause to him and his family.

Ethan Gomez grew his hair out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. Gomez was unable to see a barber as shops were closed due to the virus. However, it turned into a mission to donate his hair to the charity “Wigs for Kids.”

Gomez was able to donate more than 12 inches of hair to the charity. He said he decided to grow out his hair to honor his late grandmother, who lost her battle with cancer.

He was not the only person in his family to donate his hair. His mother and older sister both donated their own hair recently, too.

The charity, “Wigs for Kids,” provides hair to children who suffer from conditions that cause hair loss, such as cancer and alopecia.

When asked about his next haircut, Gomez said he might wait another three years and donate it all over again.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

