A few rain showers today

A busy weather week
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONDAY, PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Some isolated snow flakes. 40% High 46 (42-48)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

A cold front will give us cloudy skies with rain showers today. A few snow flakes might mix in. There will be

some snow showers over NEPA tonight.

A series of lows will give us a wintry mix showers Tuesday with a better chance of rain, snow and ice Wednesday

and Thursday.

Colder with snow showers Friday. We’ll be quiet Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will give us

snow showers Sunday.

