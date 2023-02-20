A few rain showers today

MONDAY, PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Some isolated snow flakes. 40% High 46 (42-48)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will give us cloudy skies with rain showers today. A few snow flakes might mix in. There will be

some snow showers over NEPA tonight.

A series of lows will give us a wintry mix showers Tuesday with a better chance of rain, snow and ice Wednesday

and Thursday.

Colder with snow showers Friday. We’ll be quiet Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will give us

snow showers Sunday.

