Johnson City Police share tips for pedestrians after multiple struck in short period of time

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- After a string of recent fatal driver and pedestrian crashes in the Greater Binghamton area, it is important for both drivers and pedestrians to practice safety when out on the roads, said police.

12 News spoke with Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge about roadside safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Chief Dodge said pedestrians should always use a sidewalk if possible and stay defensive and alert if there is no sidewalk in the area.

“Do your best to make sure that you can be easily seen wearing high visibility colors,” said Dodge. “If there is no sidewalk, just a shoulder of the road it’s generally wisest to walk against the flow of traffic so you can see oncoming traffic approaching you.”

Dodge said that being able to see oncoming traffic can help you make a quick decision that could save your life. He said although pedestrians using crosswalks have the right of way, it is still important to pay attention to your surroundings.

“Just because you legally have the right of way doesn’t mean the driver that’s coming isn’t distracted, it doesn’t mean they see you there and it doesn’t mean they won’t hit you,” said Dodge.

Dodge said distracted driving is the cause of a large number of driver and pedestrian accidents and there is no circumstance where a driver’s full attention should not be on the road.

“It’s just not worth the possibility that you can crash and hit somebody and take somebody’s life,” said Dodge. “People need to go hands-free and avoid looking at their screens and keep their eyes on the road at all times because you could have a life-changing event in the blink of an eye.”

Dodge mentioned Harry L Drive, Oakdale Road and Main Street in Johnson City as roads people should use extra care when traveling by foot. He said state highways like Route 17 and Route 201 should never be traveled by foot.

Three people were killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Newark Valley last week. Another person was killed when they were hit by a truck in Colesville last Friday. Another pedestrian was hurt after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Binghamton Monday.

