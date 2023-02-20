Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police identified the woman that was killed in a crash in Colesville on Feb. 17.

State Police announced the victim was Angela N. Kelley, 47, of Binghamton.

Around 6 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 7 in the area of Belden Manor Road in Colesville for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a car. An investigation revealed a Ram pickup truck was on State Route 7 when its driver was not able to avoid Kelley, police said.

Authorities noted that Kelly was walking in dark clothing.

Troopers were assisted by State Police Investigators, the Troop C Collision Reconstruction Unit, EMS personnel and the Broome County Coroner.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.