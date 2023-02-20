A potentially icy setup coming

Tonight: Chance of a few rain or snow showers. Low: 25-32

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. An isolated rumble of thunder? High: 38-41

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 24-28

Wednesday: Snow and ice develop later in the day. Very icy conditions are expected to develop late and overnight. Travel may be extremely icy late and overnight. High: 35, Low: 32

Forecast Discussion:

Some rain showers are possible early tonight and as the temperatures drop some snow showers could follow suit. Lows drop into the 20s to around freezing.

A cold front crosses Tuesday with a chance of rain and snow showers. There could possibly be enough instability to allow for an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wednesday is a day you need to be Weather Aware. Some snow could develop later in the afternoon but snow will transition to sleet and, worst of all, freezing rain late and overnight. Travel will become extremely icy and could be impossible late Wednesday and overnight. More than a tenth of an inch of ice could accrete in the heaviest freezing rain. We’ll be able to fine tune ice totals in the coming days.

Thursday has the potential to be extremely icy in the morning. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s through the day so melting will take place. There could be a large gradient from 30s east to mid 40s west.

Friday turns colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs may stay in the 20s. The weekend starts chilly with highs around 30 but ends in the upper 30s.

