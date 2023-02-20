Stray Haven holds ‘Pins for Pets’ fundraiser

OWEGO (WBNG)-- People had the opportunity to bowl for a good cause on Sunday at Owego Bowl. For the first time since 2019, Stray Haven held their annual “Pins for Pets” fundraiser.

At the fundraiser, bowling registration fees and proceeds from various raffles were donated to Stray Haven’s new vet clinic. Stray Haven is currently fundraising for the new clinic, which they are looking to have open by the end of the year.

Stray Haven’s Executive Director, Sarah Hogan, said there is a need for an affordable and local option for emergency pet care, which is what the clinic is looking to offer.

“One thing that is really lacking in our area is 24-hour vet care,” said Hogan. “Most of the vets in the area are closed by 5 p.m. so if you have an emergency, really the only option is to go to Cornell. We’re looking to bring in a lower-cost option for the people in the community.”

Hogan said she was happy with the event’s turnout after taking the last few years off due to the pandemic.

Fundraisers for the new clinic will continue to take place throughout the year. On Saturday, Mar. 18 a charity basketball game will take place at Owego Free Academy.

Donations for the clinic can be delivered in person to Stray Haven’s office in Waverly or through their website.

