VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal High School theatre department will present “The Wizard of Oz.”

Showings for the event will be held on Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Feb. 25 and 26 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. They will be available at the door one hour before showtimes.

