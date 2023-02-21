10th annual Johnson City ‘Athletes 2 Athletes’ charity game
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City High School is hosting its 10th annual “Athletes 2 Athletes” charity basketball game on Feb. 23.
The game will be played at the high school gym Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This year, students chose the Broome County Humane Society to support with this year’s game.
Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults. You can also bring a donation of pet supplies and get in for free.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.