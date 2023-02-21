Binghamton man pleads guilty to having fentanyl

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In Broome County Court Tuesday Alan J. Holmes, 45, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, the District Attorney’s Office said. The charge is a felony.

On June 7, 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted a narcotics search investigation. A vehicle stop was conducted in the vicinity of Baldwin Street in Johnson City. Holmes, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl.

The district attorney’s office said Holmes was on parole for a 2019 narcotics conviction.

He will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision on May 17. He also waived his right to appeal.

“Fentanyl is a major problem, killing residents of New York State in unprecedented numbers,” said District Attorney Michael Korchal. “We call on the New York State Legislature to increase the penalties for those who sell Fentanyl.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County SIUT.

