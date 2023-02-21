Endicott Police seeks public’s help with shots fired investigation

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a shots fired investigation.

The department said officers responded to shots fired complaint on the 100 block of North Jackson Avenue around 10:14 p.m. Monday.

Police said at least two suspects were seen fleeing the area before officers arrived, which, according to the department, was within minutes of the initial call.

The two were last seen on foot on North Jackson Avenue headed toward Witherill Street. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene. There are no injuries reported in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341. Residents are asked to review their security and doorbell video including up to at least one half-hour before the incident and to contact police if they observe people or vehicles.

