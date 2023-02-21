Islanders rally in third period to beat Pittsburgh 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it. Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net moments later, kickstarting a sequence that ended with Lee jamming it home to give the injury-ravaged Islanders the lead. Brock Nelson scored twice for New York. Jarry made 28 saves in his return from a month-long absence due to an upper-body injury.

