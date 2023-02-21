Islanders rally in third period to beat Pittsburgh 4-2

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) reaches to make a save against the Pittsburgh...
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) reaches to make a save against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it. Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net moments later, kickstarting a sequence that ended with Lee jamming it home to give the injury-ravaged Islanders the lead. Brock Nelson scored twice for New York. Jarry made 28 saves in his return from a month-long absence due to an upper-body injury.

