Norwich Police seeking man who assaulted officer

(Norwich Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in an assault against an officer.

The department posted on its Facebook page the assault occurred on Feb. 20. around 8:47 p.m. at the Stewart’s Shop at 4823 State Route 23 in Norwich.

The suspect driver, is a W/M, wearing a baseball cap, with a black Puma hoodie, dark pants and last seen driving a white Chevy sedan with out-of-state plates. The vehicle was last seen headed east on State Route 23 toward south New Berlin.

The Norwich City Police Department is investigating an assault on an officer of the Norwich City Police Department that...

Posted by Norwich Police Department, NY on Monday, February 20, 2023

Information regarding the condition of the assaulted officer was not released.

Anyone with information about the name of man in the Puma hoodie is asked to call the police at 607-334-1212.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Seventh grader Ethan Gomez holds up the hair he will donate to "Wigs for Kids."
7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer charity
Crash into telephone pole closes part of Route 26 in Town of Maine
Fatal Crash in Colesville
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Colesville

Latest News

U.S. Flags
Vestal Elks is accepting retired American flags
Vestal Elks is accepting retired American flags
Vestal Elks is accepting retired American flags
Johnson City Police share tips for pedestrians after multiple struck in short period of time
Johnson City Police share tips for pedestrians after multiple struck in short period of time
7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer...
7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer charity