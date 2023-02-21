Norwich Police seeking man who assaulted officer

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in an assault against an officer.

The department posted on its Facebook page the assault occurred on Feb. 20. around 8:47 p.m. at the Stewart’s Shop at 4823 State Route 23 in Norwich.

The suspect driver, is a W/M, wearing a baseball cap, with a black Puma hoodie, dark pants and last seen driving a white Chevy sedan with out-of-state plates. The vehicle was last seen headed east on State Route 23 toward south New Berlin.

Information regarding the condition of the assaulted officer was not released.

Anyone with information about the name of man in the Puma hoodie is asked to call the police at 607-334-1212.

