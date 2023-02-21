Sheriff Akshar announces $5,000 bonus to address correctional facility staff shortages

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is launching new incentives to bolster its correctional division.

Now, the sheriff’s office will offer a $5,000 sign-on bonus for all new correctional officers hired as lateral transfers. Current correctional officers who are employed at facilities across New York State are eligible for the bonus.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the correctional facility is down 40 full-time positions, resulting in intense hours of overtime, increased stress at work, burnout and “the lowest morale in decades.”

Akshar has blamed the staff shortage on several of the correctional facility’s shortcomings, most notably the lack of visitation hours that are allowed. In January, the sheriff increased the visitation hours from 15, which was set during peak COVID-19 concerns, to 30. However, several inmate advocacy groups, such as Justice & Unity in the Southern Tier, wanted to see visitation hours to 40: The number it was set at before COVID. Akshar said the intention is to increase visitation hours to more than 30 but the staffing crisis made it complicated.

“It’s unquestionably created a difficult environment not only for our corrections officers and their families but for the incarcerated individuals in their care,” said Akshar. “The bottom line is they need help, and we’re going to do everything we can to give it to them.”

Increasing the visitation hours was one of Akshar’s campaign promises and this new incentive addresses the issue.

The Broome County Legislature approved the measure on Feb. 16. Qualified lateral transfers will receive an extra $2,500 in their first paycheck, $1,250 after their first year with the agency and $1,250 upon completion of their second year of active employment.

The sheriff’s office said if the lateral transfer leaves employment before serving three years, they will need to pay the bonus back to Broome County.

