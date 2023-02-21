Vestal Elks is accepting retired American flags

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Last year, a member of Vestal Elks, Robin Havens, did their flag day ceremony and that inspired her to get a flag box to start the process of properly disposing of flags. She went to the Veteran’s Committee and said she had an idea to put a flag box in and she’d have a ceremony to take care of the flags.

Once the Veteran’s Committee approved this, Kevin Dorty who is a member of the vestal elks make a box specifically for the flags to be put in. And, it took him two days to make the box.

Heavens says, there’s a long ritual that goes behind the ceremony to dispose of the flags. Flags have to be folded in the way they do during ceremonies. One person gets to hold each flag. And, you have to stand about 20 feet apart from each other and then individually.

She also said anyone can do the ceremony, some examples of those who’ve done it in the past are members of the military, boys scouts, amongst others.

They’ve had the flag box at the vestal elks for two months now but it’s still to be determined as to when they’ll be having the ceremony. Heavens said they hope to do it on flag day. And, once they have an official date, the public will be invited.

If you have a flag, you don’t use or would like to get rid of, you can bring them to the Vestal Elks Lodge, and they will take care of properly disposing it.

