Winnipeg takes down New York Rangers behind two goals from Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save in front of New York Rangers center...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck makes a save in front of New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in New York. The Jets won 4-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 50 saves as the Winnipeg Jets beat the surging New York Rangers 4-1. Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Jets, who are 6-3-0 in their past nine visits to Madison Square Garden. Connor, Josh Morrissey and Mason Appleton each had two assists for Winnipeg, which had lost two straight. Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 19 when they fell 4-0 at home to Boston. New York was 8-0-2 in their previous 10 games. Igor Shesterkin finished with 17 saves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Crash into telephone pole closes part of Route 26 in Town of Maine
Fatal Crash in Colesville
Emergency crews respond to fatal crash in Colesville
Homer Blink Elementary School
Homer Brink Elementary’s ‘After School Satan Club’

Latest News

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) reaches to make a save against the Pittsburgh...
Islanders rally in third period to beat Pittsburgh 4-2
Chenango Forks advances to BCHSHA championship with 3-2 win over Elmira
Maine-Endwell stays alive in BCHSHA playoffs with 3-1 win over Binghamton
Chenango Forks' Brody Polacek (10) prepares for a face-off during his team's win over Elmira.
Chenango Forks advances to BCHSHA championship with 3-2 win over Elmira