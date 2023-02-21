Winter has returned

Ice Wednesday into Thursday
wbng
wbng
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers, thunderstorms. 0-.15″ rain, 0-T” snow 60% High 44 (40-46)

Wind S becoming W 10-15 G30 mph

A low moving in from the west will give us rain. There will also be some snow showers and some thunderstorms.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight as the low exits.

A stronger low, along with a warm front will give us a better chance of rain, snow and ice Wednesday afternoon

and into Thursday.

Colder, frigid, with snow showers Friday. Some snow showers continue Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will give us snow and snow showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs near 40.

