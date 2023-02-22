29th annual Mardi Gras nigh held at Lost Dog Cafe

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 29th annual Mardi Gras! was held Tuesday night at the Lost Dog Cafe in Binghamton.

Restaurant goers were treated to a variety of foods including king cake, jambalaya, and boozy banana pudding. Residents were also able to enjoy and dance to the Basin Street Jazz Band, who provided a lively performance.

Those over 21 received Mardi Gras drink specials that included hurricanes and voodoo punch.

“I just love that so many people come back year after year, “said Lost Dog co-owner Marie Mckenna. “They look forward to this night. It’s just a really fun celebration in the middle of winter, so it’s a fun way to celebrate on a Tuesday night.”

The tradition began all the way back in 1994, but it was much smaller when it all began.

“We think we were the first place to celebrate Mardi Gras in Binghamton. I was here actually,” said Mckenna.

“I was here at the very first one. We in a little garage over on Main Street and it was a much smaller celebration, it was a smaller place, but I think we just decided let’s throw a Mardi Gras party so we kind of brought Mardi Gras to Binghamton.

The event ran from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and received hundreds of listeners and restaurant goers throughout the night.

