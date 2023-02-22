Broome County Republican Committe holds ‘2023 Lincoln Day Dinner’

2023 Lincoln Day Dinner
2023 Lincoln Day Dinner(Luke Meade)
Feb. 21, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Republican Chairman Benji Federman and the Broome County Republican Committee hosted the “2023 Lincoln Day Dinner” at the Holiday Inn at downtown Binghamton.

The ballroom area was set as hundreds of guests came for the annual dinner with this year’s keynote speaker being Congressman Mike Lawler.

12 News spoke with New York state Representative Marc Molinaro at the event who spoke on his time up here in Broome County.

“You know our job is to be out here meeting with and interacting with small businesses, families, farmers we’ve been doing it in fact for weeks now so I’m just happy to be back with some enthusiastic party supporters and local officials, but we are very grateful to have everyone here in Broome.” said Marc Molinaro.

Molinaro also stated that he is happy to be a part of the event and getting the chance to represent and meet new Republican party members.

