City of Binghamton hold eminent domain proceedings against Binghamton Plaza.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Feb 21 a hearing was held regarding the eminent domain proceedings against Binghamton Plaza. In July 2022 Mayor Jared Kraham announced the City of Binghamton would be taking legal action against the owners of the Plaza in an effort to create a new space for residents.

Mayor Jared Kraham who represented the City of Binghamton said for over 20 years the owner has had many opportunities to redevelop and repurpose the underutilized and predominantly vacant plaza but failed to do so.

He said the building has become an eyesore and poses serious risk to the safety and health of the public while also lowering property value.

“This is a concern to the department of economic development who work to match business with locations where they can find success the poor track records of being able to obtain exact types of stores best suited to the costumers base who frequently pass the cite the owner has demonstrated that they are not suited to owning and managing the shopping plaza in our community,” said Jared Kraham.

The mayor said the time has come to turn this neglected asset into a community opportunity, and if the city is granted ownership of the property the building will be demolished, and a new space will be created.

“In order to return the underutilized plaza to productive use to further the public purpose of advancing the generally prosperity and economic welfare of residents in the city by attracting and accommodating appropriate and allowed development and users there by among other things create employment opportunities promote economic revitalization decrease the negative impacts associated with large vacant buildings within the city.”

He said with the city’s proposed plans he can continue to support those in the community.

