Hochul announces Johnson City will receive $10M for projects at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul made a rare appearance in the Greater Binghamton area Wednesday to highlight key parts of her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget.

That includes $10 million for Johnson City, which will be awarded for a downtown revitalization initiative, or DRI. Johnson City is the Southern Tier winner of the DRI program’s sixth round. The money is a portion of $100 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their economies by enhancing and upgrading downtown areas of municipalities.

Governor Hochul made her announcement at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage on Willow Street in the village. The stage supports local theatre organizations as a performance venue. It holds dozens of events from September to June every year.

“New York’s downtowns are the lifeblood of our communities,” Governor Hochul said “This $10 million in funding awarded to the Village of Johnson City will help grow the local economy by attracting businesses and jobs, and will create a vibrant, diverse community that will uplift the downtown for generations to come.”

Assemblywoman Donna Lupard, Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar also shared their gratitude for the funding. Additionally, Endicott and Owego have also been awarded money for DRI projects in the state’s first five rounds of the initiative.

Hochul announced her $227 billion budget on Feb. 1. Some other key components of her budget include money for mental health, addressing housing the crisis, mitigating gun violence, combatting fentanyl, protecting public safety and investing in affordable energy.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.