Anonymous tip leads to arrest at drug arrest at Broome County Jail

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest stemming from an anonymous tip.

Officers from the Corrections Investigation Unit and the sheriff’s office received information that an inmate at the jail, Devon Trew, 36, of Endicott, who was serving a petit larceny sentence, was allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Authorities said when investigators began to initiate contraband protocol, Trew tried to flush a package of the contraband down the toilet of his cell. The container was recovered by officers and investigators.

The following was inside:

167.5 suboxone strips of three different dosages. Within those strips, 13 were found to contain a green dot. Further testing revealed these dotted strips contained methamphetamine

Two packages of marijuana and synthetic cannabis

One package of tobacco

113 matches and 6 striker strip

The office charged Trew with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first degree and tampering with evidence. These charges are all felonies. He was also charged with three counts of promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

“This investigation demonstrates how valuable our community members are in helping create a safer more secure environment at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “Thanks to an anonymous tip and the excellent work done by our investigators and corrections officers, our team was able to once again thwart an effort to smuggle dangerous narcotics into our facility.”

The sheriff’s office noted Trew was previously arrested on a contraband-related charge on January 2018 at the facility. The office said Trew came into the facility, and during his initial search, he was found to be in possession of a contraband package. The package contained heroin, oxycontin pills, synthetic cannabis, tobacco and matches with striker pads.

