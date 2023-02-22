A little bit of everything

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Susquehanna, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 11 AM Wednesday

until 10 PM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, norther Wayne Counties from 1 PM

Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory for southern Wayne County from 1 PM Wednesday until 7 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. .10-.25″ rain, 0-.10″ ice, 1-4″ snow 100% High 32 (30-36) Wind SE 5-15 mph

A stronger low, along with a warm front will give us a mix of rain, snow and ice Wednesday afternoon

and into Thursday.

Colder, frigid, with snow showers Friday. Some snow showers continue Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies Sundy. Another shot of wintry mix Monday into Tuesday.

