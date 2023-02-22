Man sentenced for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a Binghamton man was sentenced on a criminal contempt charge.

The office said Jermaine J. Archer, 46, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge in the first and second degree in March 2021 but did not appear in court for sentencing.

On Feb. 21, 2020, Archer violated a court order of protection when he broke into a room at the Econo Lodge in the Town of Dickinson and assaulted the person the order stated he was prohibited from contacting. That order was in place due to a domestic incident with the same victim.

Archer was found by Broome County Sheriff’s deputies in October 2022. He was sentenced to three years and five years of post-release supervision on the assault charge and two to four years in prison for criminal contempt. The sentences will run consecutively.

“Criminal defendants who disregarded the rules of the Court, be it violating Orders of Protection or instructions to return to court, must be held accountable,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The consecutive prison terms accomplish this.”

The case was investigated by the New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

