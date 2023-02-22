Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament scores (2-21-23)
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ basketball tournament got underway on Tuesday, February 21. Check out the scores from the opening round of games right here:
Class A:
#5 Seton Catholic - 52, #4 Maine-Endwell - 63
Class C:
#9 Bainbridge-Guilford - 37, #8 Tioga - 66
#12 Union Springs - 69, #5 Elmira Notre Dame - 68
#11 Unatego/Franklin - 33, #6 Candor - 68
#10 Walton - 53, #7 Greene - 56
Class D:
#9 Edmeston - 37, #8 Richfield Springs/ODY - 45
#12 Downsville - 44, #5 Margaretville - 63
#13 Gilboa-Conesville - 47, #4 Southern Cayuga - 75
#14 Worcester - 30, #3 Charlotte Valley - 54
#11 Hunter-Tannersville - 45, #6 Laurens/Milford - 71
#10 Sharon Springs - 46, #7 Marathon - 66
