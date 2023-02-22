Snow, sleet and freezing rain make a mess of midweek

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Variable clouds. Low: 22-27

Wednesday: Snow arrives in the afternoon; could be heavy at times. Sleet follows from SW to NE through the late afternoon. Some freezing rain could arrive in the late evening, too. Several inches of accumulation are possible before the transition. Our forecast is extremely sensitive to a 1 or 2 degree change in temperature aloft. 1-4″ of snow possible for most of the area with elevation being important, but farther northeast 2-5″ of snow could fall where the snow lasts longer. If cold air holds on longer, or warm air arrives faster, precipitation type and amounts could change drastically. Please follow the forecast for updates. Be sure to watch the forecast video attached for a snowfall map. High: 32-35

Wednesday Night: Snow ends early, periods of sleet and freezing rain likely with even some rain possible depending on how far north the warm air at the ground can make it. Very icy travel is possible to likely. Low: 30-34

Forecast Discussion:

No issues are expected tonight with lows in the 20s. Midweek weather turns very active.

Wednesday is a day you need to be Weather Aware. Some snow could develop later in the afternoon but snow will transition to sleet and, worst of all, periods of freezing rain late and overnight. Travel may become extremely icy late Wednesday and overnight. Ice accretions will range from a light glaze to perhaps as much as 0.15″ in the steadiest freezing rain. Sleet could also accumulate a few hundredths of an inch. Snowfall accumulations are in the video and listed above this discussion in the Wednesday forecast. Please monitor the forecast for any changes. As mentioned above, a small change of just 1 or 2 degrees in the atmosphere could have huge implications on precipitation types and amounts.

Thursday has the potential to be extremely icy in the morning. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s through the day so melting will take place. There looks to be a large gradient from 30s east to mid 40s west.

Friday turns colder and blustery with a chance of snow showers. Highs fall into the low 20s and wind chills fall into the single digits. The weekend starts chilly with highs around 30 but ends in the upper 30s. Another wintry mix is possible Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Colesville
2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Endicott Police seeks public’s help with shots fired investigation
Seventh grader Ethan Gomez holds up the hair he will donate to "Wigs for Kids."
7th grader, who hasn’t had haircut since pandemic began, donates hair to children’s cancer charity
Norwich Police seeking man who assaulted officer

Latest News

Snow, ice and rain
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain make a mess of midweek
wbng
Winter has returned
SHOT OF SNOW POSSIBLE, TOO
A potentially icy setup coming
TRAVEL COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED
A potentially icy setup coming this week