Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-88 westbound in the Town of Dickinson, in the area of SUNY Broome, Wednesday evening, 511Ny reported.
According to the 511NY traffic map, as of 5:35 p.m., all lanes of traffic are blocked. The New York State Department of Transportation and law enforcement are on the scene.
An alternate route for motorists, provided by 511NY, is I-88 west to Exit 2 to SR-12A to SR-12 to I-81.
There was no information about injuries.
