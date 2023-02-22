Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson

(511NY)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-88 westbound in the Town of Dickinson, in the area of SUNY Broome, Wednesday evening, 511Ny reported.

According to the 511NY traffic map, as of 5:35 p.m., all lanes of traffic are blocked. The New York State Department of Transportation and law enforcement are on the scene.

An alternate route for motorists, provided by 511NY, is I-88 west to Exit 2 to SR-12A to SR-12 to I-81.

There was no information about injuries.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Police seeks public’s help with shots fired investigation
Norwich Police seeking man who assaulted officer
2-vehicle crash results in pedestrian getting hurt in Binghamton
Binghamton to hold eminent domain proceedings against owners of Binghamton Plaza
Binghamton man pleads guilty to having fentanyl

Latest News

Anonymous tip leads to arrest at drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Anonymous tip leads to arrest at drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Drugs
Anonymous tip leads to arrest at drug arrest at Broome County Jail
Johnson City will receive $10M for projects, Hochul announces at Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
Man sentenced for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charge
Man sentenced for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charge