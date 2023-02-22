Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer jack-knifes on I-88 in the Town of Dickinson

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-88 westbound in the Town of Dickinson, in the area of SUNY Broome, Wednesday evening, 511Ny reported.

According to the 511NY traffic map, as of 5:35 p.m., all lanes of traffic are blocked. The New York State Department of Transportation and law enforcement are on the scene.

An alternate route for motorists, provided by 511NY, is I-88 west to Exit 2 to SR-12A to SR-12 to I-81.

There was no information about injuries.

