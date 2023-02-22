Wintry weather continues overnight for some areas

Tonight: Freezing rain, rain and sleet off and on. Icy conditions are expected where freezing rain develops. Travel with caution and be prepared for ice. Ice accretion will be a glaze to perhaps 0.10″ for most, but Catskill regions could see a bit more. Lows range in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Chance of early morning wintry mix east, otherwise cloudy. Small chance of some late afternoon and evening rain or mixed showers. High: 30s to low 40s from east to west; warmest west.

Thursday Night: Chance of showers early. Temperatures rise overnight. Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

Wintry mixed precipitation including sleet and freezing rain continues through the overnight from time to time. We do anticipate some precipitation-free time.

Snowfall accumulations through midnight will be less than an inch or 2 well northeast. Once the snow ends, it is not expected to begin again; wintry mixed precipitation will be the dominant type. Lows stay in the 30s. Ice accretions will range from nothing or a glaze to perhaps a few hundredths of an inch for most areas. The Catskills could see a bit more, perhaps up to 0.20″ in a few spots.

Thursday has the potential to be very icy in the morning in areas that experience the longest duration freezing rain overnight. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s through the day so melting will take place. There looks to be a large gradient from 30s east to mid 40s west.

Friday turns colder through the day and it will be blustery with a chance of snow showers. Highs fall into the low 20s and wind chills fall into the single digits. The weekend starts chilly with highs around 30 but ends in the upper 30s. Some snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon. Another wintry mix is possible Monday or Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.